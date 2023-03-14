Breaking down India’s February inflation data, in 5 charts

India’s retail inflation eased to 6.4% in February from 6.5% the previous month, but this was no relief to consumers or the Reserve Bank of India. Consumer price inflation has remained above the upper tolerance limit of the central bank, 6%, in 10 of the past 12 months, and another repo rate hike by the monetary policy committee in April is widely expected. This comes at a time when India’s growth rate is expected to slow to 6.4% in 2023-24 from 7.0% in the current financial year due to global recession risks. Further monetary policy tightening to control inflation could hurt economic activity.