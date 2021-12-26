An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh at 6.50 PM today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake had latitude and longitude of 32.03 and 76.84, respectively. The depth of the earthquake has been measured at 5 km.

Here are the key details:

1) Origin Time 2021-12-26 18:50:53 IST

2) Lat, Long 32.03, 76.84

3) Magnitude, Depth M: 2.8 , D: 05km

4) Event Status Reviewed

At 2.16 today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday. The earthquake occurred 88km west of Nashik and its depth was 10 km.

Earlier today at 2:43 PM, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 also hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal, NSC said. The earthquake had latitude of 25.07 and longitude of 93.48. It's depth was measured at 24 km.

On December 23, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura. It had latitude of 13.54 and longitude of 77.74. The depth of the earthquake is said to be 18 km.

