An earthquake of magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred today around 7:01 pm at 146km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh, the National Centre for Seismology said today.

The earthquake had longitude and latitude of 35.26 and 74.80, respectively, while its depth was 212km.

Here are the details:

Origin Time 2021-12-27 19:07:29 IST

Lat, Long 35.26, 74.80

Magnitude, Depth M: 4.8 , D: 212km

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale had hit Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh at 6.50 PM. The earthquake had latitude and longitude of 32.03 and 76.84, respectively. The depth of the earthquake has been measured at 5 km.

Before that at 2.16 on December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday. The earthquake occurred 88km west of Nashik and its depth was 10 km.

