The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday extended its ban on physical rallies and roadshows until January 31. This is the second time the commission has extended the ban after first one announced on January 15 and second on 22.

The commission has, however, given relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1.

“Limit of 5 persons for door to door campaign enhanced to 10 persons. Video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions," the EC said in a series of tweets.

In the last review meet held last week, the commission had extended the ban on political rallies till January 22 in the five poll-bound states, saying it will subsequently review the situation and issue fresh instructions.

The commission, however, granted a relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50% of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities can be held.

The EC said it took the decision after considering the present situation, facts and circumstances, as also the inputs received in the virtual meetings it held on Saturday with the Union health ministry, chief secretaries and health secretaries and the chief electoral officers of the poll-going states.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle, bike, vehicle rally and processions shall be allowed till 22 January, 2022. Commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," the statement had said.

It said no physical rally of political parties or candidates, including probable candidates, or any other group related to election will be allowed till 22 January.

However, the Commission said "indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall" or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities (SDMA) will be allowed.

The poll watchdog directed political parties to ensure the compliance of Covid- appropriate behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct during the activities connected with elections.

The EC on January 8 announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While announcing the polls, the commission announced ban on public rallies, roadshows and similar physical campaigning events till January 15.

On January 8, the Commission had also listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting on votes.

