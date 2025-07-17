ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal case, properties worth ₹37 Crore attached

The central agency has also attached 43 properties worth 37.6 Crore belonging to Robert Vadra and his company – Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Gulam Jeelani
Published17 Jul 2025, 02:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, with wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office for his questioning in connection with the UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Monday, July 14, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_14_2025_000095A)(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in connection with a money laundering case.

News agency ANI reported that the charge sheet for the Shikohpur land deal case in Gugugram, Haryana, also includes the names of several other individuals and firms.

The central agency has also attached 43 properties worth 37.6 Crore belonging to Robert Vadra and his company – Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd. 

The agency had summoned Vadra first time on April 8 in the case. However, he sought another date, expressing his inability to join the investigation at that time. Vadra appeared before the agency on April 15.

'Political Vendetta'

Vadra has earlier claimed the move was part of a “political vendetta” aimed at silencing him and his brother-in-law, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. 

The case came to light after Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka cancelled its mutation, a process reflecting the transfer of property, in October 2012. Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Khemka, who was transferred 57 times, is retiring from services after a 34-year career on April 30. 

What is the Shikohpur case?

The money-laundering case is about a land deal in Shikohpur of Gurugram, carried out in February 2008 by a company, Skylight Hospitality. Vadra was earlier a director of the company..

In 2008, Skylight Hospitality purchased around three acres of land in Shikohpur for 7.5 crore. Later, Haryana's town planning department issued a letter of intent to establish a commercial colony on 2.71 acres of this land.

Skylight Hospitality and DLF reached an agreement in 2008 to sell the three-acre plot to DLF for 58 crore. The sale deed was registered in favour of DLF.

