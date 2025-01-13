Tirupati Tirumala Temple News: A fire erupted at the Tirumala laddu prasadam counter in Andhra Pradesh, alarming devotees who were queuing for the sacred sweetmeat. The incident, which took place at Counter Number 47, is thought to have been triggered by a short circuit in the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system associated with the computer setup.

In a state of panic, devotees at Tirumala Tirupati temple hurriedly vacated the area as the flames spread. Fortunately, staff members acted swiftly and managed to extinguish the fire before it could inflict serious damage. Further updates regarding the situation are anticipated.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Tirupati Stampede The fire incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala comes only days after six people were killed after a stampede broke out at the Tirupati temple on 8 January night during ticket distribution. Forty devotees were also injured in the incident.

Also Read | Tirupati stampede: Jagan Reddy blames Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

The stampede took place when 4,000 devotees vied for tokens for the 10-day special darshan.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased and provided contract jobs.

The injured were also granted special darshan at the temple on Friday. Andhra Pradesh CM arranged the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Mukkoti Ekadasi, an auspicious occasion believed to guarantee entry to heaven.

A judicial probe into the incident has been ordered, and several officials have been suspended or transferred in response to the tragedy.

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19. It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

Tirupati Laddu Row The controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu began on September 18, 2024, when Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using adulterated ghee that contained animal fat, including beef tallow and fish oil, in the preparation of the sacred prasadam.