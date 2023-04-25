LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to launch India's first water metro today in Kerala

25 Apr 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korean content
Netflix will invest $2.5 billion in South Korean content over the next four years. South Korea's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and the hit Netflix series “Squid Game" have won tremendous success.
25 Apr 2023, 07:27 AM IST
'Indian pharma changed world': Jaishankar at India-Latin America Business event
Delivering a keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, Jaishankar said, “As the 5th largest economy, our presence across the world is steadily growing. Transformation in manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation and startup culture within India are game changers".
25 Apr 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees
The portals of Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas are set to open for devotees but thousands of pilgrims en route to the temple have been stopped to proceed further due to bad weather conditions in the area, officials said.
The pilgrims have been asked to wait in Rishikesh, Gaurikund, Guptkashi, and Sonprayag till an improvement in the weather.
25 Apr 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Kedarnath Dham opens for pilgrims
The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened to pilgrims on Tuesday morning amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and lusty drumbeats. The abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers.
However, the Uttarakhand government has stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra because of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route.
25 Apr 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Mankind Pharma IPO to open today
Drug maker Mankind Pharma will open for public subscription today. The 3-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on 27 April. The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Read more here
25 Apr 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express today
Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express is all set to launch today (25 April). PM Narendra Modi will flag off the new train. Kerala's Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod. It is the 16th Vande Bharat Express train in the country. Read more here
25 Apr 2023, 06:47 AM IST
India to get its first water metro today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro that will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city. The Kochi Water Metro project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. In the first phase, the KWM service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. The minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is ₹20. Read more here