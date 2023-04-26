Operation Kaveri LIVE: IAF rescues 135 Indians from Sudan
- Breaking news highlights April 26, 2023: Get all the latest news updates, top headlines of the day, big breaking business news of the hour at Livemint's blog
Welcome to Livemint.com. Here you can find all the latest news of the day from India and the world. Stay updated about the biggest and significant news of the day with Livemint's LIVE blog.
Follow all the updates here:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam via video conferencing today.
The 10-day confluence saw more than 3000 Saurashtrain Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. Centuries ago many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region.
The third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft, left strife-torn Sudan.
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19-21.
On 24 May, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, Australia, with Japan PM Kishida Fumio and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
US-listed Chinese stocks have lost over $100 billion in market value in April as concerns over geopolitical tensions eclipse optimism about the Asian giant’s economy. Investors have quickly trimmed their bets on China’s stocks at a time when the country clashes with the US on issues from Taiwan to TikTok and semiconductor chips.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year.
Arden has been appointed to dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School. She will serve as the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and a Hauser Leader in the school’s Center for Public Leadership beginning this winter.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!