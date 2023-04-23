Real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world covering business, politics sports. Catch all the live updates
23 Apr 2023, 08:51 AM IST
US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week
The US military has evacuated American embassy staff from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said Sunday, as fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group entered a second week following a brief lull.
The fighting in Sudan has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, while survivors cope with shortages of electricity and food.
23 Apr 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga from where Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police
Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police today
23 Apr 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Why Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh
Amritpal who was absconding since March 18, the day on which a huge crackdown was launched against him and his associates in Punjab, was arrested, the police informed early Sunday morning.
The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.
23 Apr 2023, 08:28 AM IST
NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh
“He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," said the officer.
The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.
23 Apr 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga," tweets Punjab Police; urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by PunjabPolice
Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share.
23 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Amritpal Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam
Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam according to Punjab Police sources
23 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Latest photo of Amritpal Singh
The latest picture of Amritpal Singh in Punjab Police custody shared with news agency ANI by official sources
23 Apr 2023, 07:46 AM IST
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh arrested from Moga
In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab,