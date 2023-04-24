24 Apr 2023, 06:41 AM IST
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kms (6.21 miles).
U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there is tsunami threat following the earthquake.
24 Apr 2023, 06:25 AM IST
Opposition unity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee today
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken upon himself the task of uniting Opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre, will call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday.
The meeting will come close on the heels of his visit to the national capital to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was seen as the major step to laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.
24 Apr 2023, 06:10 AM IST
Rajasthan: Two communities pelt stones at each other in Malpura, police personnel among injured
Stone pelting broke out between people of two communities in Malpura in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Sunday, said officials.
Sub-Divisional Officer Malpura, Mahipal Singh said that police officials were also injured in the incident.
Giving details, Singh said, "At the Malpura sub-division headquarters of Tonk district, the situation worsened after a scuffle in Nagori locality led to stone pelting between the two communities in which many people were injured and many vehicles were damaged by the miscreants, while some police personnel were also injured."
24 Apr 2023, 06:00 AM IST
Committee have submitted report to Sports Ministry: Yogeshwar Dutt amid wrestlers' protest
Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a part of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) seven-member committee to probe the wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that they have submitted the investigation report to Sports Ministry and the committee has no right to declare anyone guilty and innocent.
Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia resumed their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday.
24 Apr 2023, 05:48 AM IST
Rescue operations underway to extract foreigners from Sudan
The ongoing battles in Sudan have led to multiple evacuation operations being conducted to rescue foreign citizens and embassy staff, using various modes of transportation including road, air, and sea.
Due to heavy fighting, the main airport in the capital city of Khartoum is controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is battling with the army, AFP reported.
24 Apr 2023, 05:36 AM IST
Top wrestlers protest back in Delhi
As top wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter.
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar here demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.