BREAKING: Pakistan did not stop passenger aircrafts while launching military drones, says DGMO

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published11 May 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Pakistan did not stop passenger aircraft while launching a drone attack, says DGMO in the media briefing.
India-Pakistan tensions: India's Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) in a press conference on Sunday, May 11, said that Pakistan did not stop its passenger and civilian aircraft while launching its military drone attack against India. The meeting started to discuss the Operation Sindoor in detail at 6:30 p.m. (IST). 

 

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon) 

