Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation today, said many people have been infected with new Covid-19 Omicron. “I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert," he said. He urged people to wear masks and wash hands regularly.

He said the country will start a vaccination programme for children aged 15-18 years from January 3, 2022.

15 साल से 18 साल की आयु के बीच के जो बच्चे हैं, अब उनके लिए देश में वैक्सीनेशन प्रारंभ होगा।



2022 में, 3 जनवरी को, सोमवार के दिन से इसकी शुरुआत की जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

He said citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of taking "precaution dose" of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor.

“This will also be available from January 10," the Prime Minister said.

60 वर्ष से ऊपर की आयु के कॉ-मॉरबिडिटी वाले नागरिकों को, उनके डॉक्टर की सलाह पर वैक्सीन की Precaution Dose का विकल्प उनके लिए भी उपलब्ध होगा।



ये भी 10 जनवरी से उपलब्ध होगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

