PM Modi announces vaccination for children aged 15-18 years

PM Modi announces vaccination for children aged 15-18 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 10:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The vaccination programme will be launched on 3rd January, Monday, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation today, said many people have been infected with new Covid-19 Omicron. “I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert," he said. He urged people to wear masks and wash hands regularly.

He said the country will start a vaccination programme for children aged 15-18 years from January 3, 2022. 

He said citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of taking "precaution dose" of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor.

“This will also be available from January 10," the Prime Minister said.

