PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to be cautious while celebrating as coronavirus cases are rising in the country due to highly infectious variant.

“In India too, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Masks and washing hands occasionally, remember these things," he said.

LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi: The experience of fighting the corona global epidemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to combat corona. And the second weapon is vaccination.

PM Modi: India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from January 16 this year. It is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has crossed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses.

In about 15 minutes, PM @narendramodi will address the nation. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

