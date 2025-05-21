Subscribe

Breaking: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi got ₹142 crores as proceeds of crime in National Herald case, ED tells Delhi court

Breaking: Prima facie case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi made out in National Herald case

Livemint
Updated21 May 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Prima facie case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi made out, ED tells Delhi court in National Herald case, news agency PTI reported. The mother-son duo enjoyed 142 crore in proceeds of crime, the agency told the court.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, told the Delhi Court that Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, got 142 crores as proceeds of crime in the National Herald Money Laundering matter.

Sonia and Rahul are accused 1 and 2 in the case. 

The ED is making preliminary submissions on the issue of cognisance of the chargesheet submitted in the matter. 

(This is a developing story, Check back for updates)

 
