RPN Singh joins BJP: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, its senior leader and former union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier today, he resigned from the Congress and announced that he was starting his new political journey.

Ahead of joining the BJP, he tweeted: "This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji."

After joining the party, Singh said he spent 32 years in the Congress. “But that party has not remained the same as it was before. I will work as a 'Karyakarta' towards fulfilling PM Modi's dreams for India."

His former cabinet colleague and now BJP minister Jitin Prasada welcomed Singh into the saffron fold and said: “I welcome my friend and brother @SinghRPN to the BJP as he joins the movement under PM @narendramodi ji’s leadership to work for India’s rapid growth and development to establish its supremacy in the next decade."

Former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Singh was also the in-charge for Jharkhand affairs of Congress, which is in power in the state along with the JMM of Hemant Soren.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," Singh said on Twitter.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party."

News agency PTI citing sources reported that he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh has also served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. He hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.

