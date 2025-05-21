‘Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra admits to have been in contact with Pakistani embassy official, say cops

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict, has admitted during interrogation that she had been in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a Pakistani national and official at the High Commission, from November 2023 to March 2025, a Hisar Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to a Hindustan Times report, authorities believe that Danish was actively working to develop Malhotra as an intelligence asset.

"She confessed to her direct communication with Danish during this period," Hisar Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar stated. “She was also in contact with several other YouTube influencers. Her three mobile phones and laptop, along with two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh, the IT in-charge of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), have been sent for forensic examination,” the HT report quoted Kumar as saying.

Citing sources, the report said that Jyoti was questioned extensively by officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding her suspected links to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

Advertisement

Read More

A senior Hisar police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told HT, “She has multiple bank accounts, and there have been numerous transactions. Analysing the financial data will take time.”

Jyoti's connection with Pak embassy official Jyoti, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, was first introduced to Pakistani embassy official Danish by Harkirat Singh, a CNN-News18 report said.

Singh allegedly helped her twice to get a visa and sent her along with a group of Sikhs to Pakistan. Indian Sikhs regularly travel as part of a jatha to gurdwaras like Nankana Sahib for pilgrimage purposes. Officials said his digital devices, like mobile phones, have been seized and sent for forensic testing.

The report said that while she was in touch with several Pakistani nationals since 2023, when she first visited Pakistan, Danish appeared to be her primary contact. Advertisement

Jyoti also told cops that she had saved the number of a Pakistani agent, Shakir, as Jat Randhawa to avoid detection. Other Pakistani contacts like Ali Ahwan helped her with security cover while she was in Pakistan. She was also introduced to several intelligence officials during her visits to Pakistan, the report said.

Jyoti was among 12 people who were arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage, with investigators pointing at an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

Many YouTube channels under scrutiny An operation was underway to find if more people were involved in espionage against India and several YouTube channels were under scrutiny, a top Haryana official said on Tuesday. Advertisement

According to news agency PTI, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra said several YouTube channels were being scrutinised and pointed out that several channels keep popping up on the online video-sharing platform under new names. A watch is being kept on anyone spreading misinformation or propaganda through social media, she said.

"Strict action will be taken against any objectional link," the officer said, adding that "it is an unfolding situation and many things may emerge (as investigations progress)".