BREAKING: Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown on Sunday amid Covid surge

As Covid cases rise in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced complete lockdown for Sunday. The state had recorded 28,561 new cases and 39 deaths on Thursday.

Till yesterday, the active case tally was at 1,79,205, and cumulative total rose to 30,42,796. With new fatalities, the death toll touched 37,112.

The southern state had reported nearly 27000 cases on Wednesday, after hovering over 23,000 daily new infections over the last few days.

This pushed the caseload to 30-lakh mark.

The State reported 23,888 new cases on Tuesday (January 18), while on Monday (January 17) it was 23,443. It reported 23,975 on Sunday (January 16) and 23,989 on Saturday (January 15), 23,459 on January 14 (Friday).

With inputs from PTI

