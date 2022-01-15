OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Breaking: West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till Jan 31. Read here
Listen to this article

As coronavirus cases top over 2.6 lakh in India today, the state of West Bengal has extended Covid-19 restrictions till January 31, 2022, but has allowed fairs to be organised on open grounds in a “very restricted manner", reported Hindustan Times.

India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752. The case fatality rate was 1.32 per cent.

Across the country, a total of 6,041 Omicron cases have been detected so far, an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday.

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout