Breaking: West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till Jan 31. Read here

Breaking: West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till Jan 31. Read here1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
- India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron variant cases
As coronavirus cases top over 2.6 lakh in India today, the state of West Bengal has extended Covid-19 restrictions till January 31, 2022, but has allowed fairs to be organised on open grounds in a “very restricted manner", reported Hindustan Times.
India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752. The case fatality rate was 1.32 per cent.
Across the country, a total of 6,041 Omicron cases have been detected so far, an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday.
More details are being added.
