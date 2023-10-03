Breath analyser tests: DGCA may ask pilots not to use perfume, mouthwash, tooth gel
The DGCA has sought comments on a draft Civil Aviation Requirements wherein it has also proposed barring crew from using any drug, formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash, tooth gel, perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content
Pilots might soon be asked not to use perfume, mouthwash and tooth gel as that may result in positive breath analyser test.
