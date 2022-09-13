“However, considering the submissions made today, in respect of the direction issued in paragraph 13(5) of the order dated May 11, 2021, that only six personnel shall be tested in one hour is concerned, in view of the increase in air traffic and reduction in the incidence of COVID-19, as also, to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and reduce delays, the same is dispensed with, for the time being. The order dated May 11, 2021, is modified accordingly," the court said in its order dated September 8.