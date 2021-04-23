Breathing issues during covid-19 home isolation? Try lying prone

The government said the prone positioning improves ventilation, keeps alveolar units open, making breathing easy. It is required only when a patient feels difficulty in breathing and the SpO2 fall below 94. Regular monitoring of SpO2, along with other signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar, is important during home isolation. Missing out on hypoxia (compromised oxygen circulation) may lead to worsening of complications. Timely pronning and maintaining good ventilation could save many lives, the document reads.