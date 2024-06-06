Bribe in EMIs: Gujarat officials' 'empathetical' take on corruption goes viral

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said that such a practice is on the rise and this year, at least ten such cases have been reported

Gujarat officials have found a way to be “empathetically corrupt". In an interesting take on corruption, dishonest Gujarat government officials "with a heart" are being "considerate" about the financial burden their exorbitant demands for bribes may put on vulnerable citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, in a bank loan kind of system, these corrupt officials are now allowing citizens to pay them the bribes in easy monthly instalments (EMIs), instead of taking it as a lumpsum.

Here are some examples of this newly derived EMI bribe system:

In a SGST bogus billing scam in March this year, a bribe of ₹21 lakh bribe was demanded from a person. The Gujarat officials are willing to take instalments of ₹2 lakh each month, and ₹1 lakh once, if paying lumpsum is burdensome.

Similarly, the TOI report said, on April 4, a deputy sarpanch and taluka panchayat member in Surat demanded a bribe of ₹85,000 for getting a villager’s farm levelled. But on seeing the financial condition of the villager, the "considerate hearts" of the government officials were willing to allow an EMI option, with a sum of ₹35,000 upfront. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A cybercrime police official had reportedly split a ₹10 lakh bribe demanded into four installments.

The TOI report, citing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials stated that such a practice is on the rise and this year, at least ten such cases have been reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A person unable to afford to buy a house, car or a valuable by making full payments avails a loan on EMIs. Corrupt officials are applying the same practice to bribes now," a senior ACB officer told TOI.

The ABC officer also said that the officials take advantage of those who wish to avail government welfare schemes, or have been approached by police for a crime, and demand hefty bribes. And since these people are usually poor and vulnerable, they cannot pay the full amount of bribe upfront. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Corrupt officials do not want to let them get away and lose the opportunity to make a fast buck. Hence, the instalment scheme," the officer told TOI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!