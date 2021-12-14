Bribery case: CBI arrests Deputy Chief Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railways

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.06:09 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
It is alleged that Ranjeet Kumar Borah was favouring a Patna-based company in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways and was caught taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh
NEW DELHI :
The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Tuesday apprehended Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching), North Frontier Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati , Ranjeet Kumar Borah, in an alleged bribery case of ₹15 lakh.
Officials confirmed that the bribe giver was also arrested.
The investigation agency has been conducting searches in at nine locations including Guwahati, Patna, Noida among others.
It is alleged that Borah was favouring a Patna-based company in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways, they said.
The company had given him several properties in return for the favours extended by him, they said.
Recently, Borah allegedly asked the company to give him cash of ₹2.10 crore in return for properties, they said.
The company had allegedly paid several installments of the ₹2.10 crore in the past, they said.
The CBI got information that ₹15 lakh cash from the alleged bribery will be paid on Tuesday at Maligaon, Guwahati, following which a raid was conducted and Borah was nabbed in the process of receiving the money, they said.
