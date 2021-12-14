Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bribery case: CBI arrests Deputy Chief Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railways

The company had given him several properties in return for the favours extended by him, they said.
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • It is alleged that Ranjeet Kumar Borah was favouring a Patna-based company in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways and was caught taking a bribe of 15 lakh

NEW DELHI : The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Tuesday apprehended Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching), North Frontier Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati , Ranjeet Kumar Borah, in an alleged bribery case of 15 lakh. 

Officials confirmed that the bribe giver was also arrested.

The investigation agency has been conducting searches in at  nine locations including Guwahati, Patna, Noida among others.

It is alleged that Borah was favouring a Patna-based company in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways, they said.

The company had given him several properties in return for the favours extended by him, they said.

Recently, Borah allegedly asked the company to give him cash of 2.10 crore in return for properties, they said.

The company had allegedly paid several installments of the 2.10 crore in the past, they said.

The CBI got information that 15 lakh cash from the alleged bribery will be paid on Tuesday at Maligaon, Guwahati, following which a raid was conducted and Borah was nabbed in the process of receiving the money, they said.

The arrest formalities of Borah are underway, they said. 

