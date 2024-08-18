Bribery racket busted: Three Delhi traffic policemen caught on camera taking bribe | Watch video

  • The three traffic policemen were suspended after the video went viral on social media

Published18 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
The accused traffic policemen are from the Kalyanpuri Police Circle.
A bribery racket was busted in Delhi after three traffic policemen were caught on CCTV camera allegedly taking bribe and dividing the money among themselves.

The three traffic policemen were suspended after the video went viral on social media.

The incident was reported from Ghazipur area in Delhi on Saturday.

It was alleged that the three traffic police personnel had set up a makeshift structure to extort money from people.

The video shows one of the policemen arguing with a man before taking bribe money, which was placed on a table behind him.

After the man leaves, the officer is seen counting the money and later sharing it with two colleagues.

 

 

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) on Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that taking cognisance of the video, after preliminary investigation, the three police personnel were suspended.

A detailed departmental probe has been ordered into the matter.

Recently, two police personnel, allegedly posing as income tax officials, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell after they attempted to raid a businessman's house in Preet Vihar area of the national capital.

The Delhi Police had received a complaint on August 09 about the incident, where two police personnel pretending to be income tax officers visited the house of a businessman living in Preet Vihar.

The alleged impersonators asked for documents and mobile phones and demanded a hefty bribe from the businessman.

The family grew suspicious and confronted the impersonators, which led them to flee from the scene, police said.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the alleged impersonators were police personnel - one a head constable in the Preet Vihar police station and the other a head constable in the traffic police.

The investigation of the case by the Delhi Police Special Cell is underway.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Bribery racket busted: Three Delhi traffic policemen caught on camera taking bribe | Watch video

