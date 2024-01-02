BRICS 2024: Russia's chairmanship begins, Vladimir Putin shares motto, key focus and priorities | 5 points
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the baton of the BRICS chairmanship was passed on to Russia on January 1. He said the motto is “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”. Check other details here.
Russia’s 2024 BRICS Chairmanship began on Monday, January 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the motto is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security".
