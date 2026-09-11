BRICS 2026: Delhi braces for traffic diversions from 2 pm to 8:30 pm tomorrow, check alternate routes, diversion points

Delhi commuters travelling through central and south Delhi, heading to the airport or planning a railway journey will need to factor in extra travel time from Friday afternoon as traffic diversions linked to the BRICS Summit take effect.

BRICS 2026: Delhi traffic diversions from 2 pm tomorrow; check routes The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic regulation and diversions from 2 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday, September 11, as the BRICS Summit begins at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The high-profile summit will run from September 11 to 13, bringing foreign leaders and delegations to the national capital.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What traffic diversions will be in effect during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic diversions in Delhi will be in effect from 2 pm to 8:30 pm on September 11 due to the BRICS Summit, affecting over 35 roads and 22 key diversion points. 2 Why is the BRICS Summit in Delhi causing traffic disruptions? ⌵ The BRICS Summit is expected to have extensive traffic disruptions due to security arrangements for VVIP motorcades and foreign delegations, leading to regulated movement across the city. 3 How can commuters plan their routes to avoid traffic during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Commuters are advised to check the Delhi Traffic Police updates for alternate routes and prefer using the Metro, as many major roads will have traffic restrictions. 4 Should I consider using public transport to reach the IGI Airport during the summit? ⌵ Yes, using Metro service is strongly recommended for airport-bound passengers to avoid traffic congestions expected during the BRICS Summit. 5 What types of vehicles are restricted from entering central Delhi during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter central Delhi, although emergency and medical vehicles will continue to receive priority passage.

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More than 35 roads have been identified for regulated movement, while 22 diversion points have been designated across Delhi. The restrictions are linked to security arrangements and the movement of foreign delegations and VVIP convoys. Delhi Police has deployed nearly 4,800 traffic personnel for summit arrangements.

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The city, however, will not face a complete shutdown. The bigger challenge for commuters could be uncertainty.

Traffic may be stopped or diverted at short notice during VVIP movement, meaning a route that appears open could temporarily be restricted when a motorcade approaches. Such stoppages can also create congestion on connecting roads as diverted vehicles move to alternative corridors.

Which roads are affected? Among the roads listed in the traffic plan are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

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The 22 diversion points include key locations around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, the Oberoi Flyover, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road and Mandi House.

At Dhaula Kuan, traffic towards Sardar Patel Marg will be restricted, with vehicles diverted through Ring Road or Vande Mataram Marg depending on their destination. At Moti Bagh Flyover, movement towards Shanti Path will be regulated and traffic will be diverted towards Ring Road and Rao Tula Ram Marg. Restrictions have also been planned at multiple intersections along Lodhi Road.

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Airport and railway travellers advised to plan ahead The traffic police has strongly recommended the Metro for airport-bound passengers during the advisory window. Metro services are expected to remain operational, though commuters have been advised to monitor official updates.

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Those travelling by road to IGI Airport from Gurugram can use NH-48 and designated service roads, while travellers from Dwarka have been advised to use the Sector-22 Dwarka Road and UER-II corridor. Alternative routes have also been outlined for passengers travelling from south Delhi, west Delhi and north and east Delhi.

Commuters heading to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station have also been given alternate corridors, including routes through ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, Ring Road and Mathura Road.

The wider impact may extend beyond roads immediately surrounding Bharat Mandapam. Commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, or from Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi could face longer journeys as traffic is pushed onto connecting routes.

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Emergency and medical vehicles will continue to receive priority passage, while essential services and supplies will remain operational. Non-destined commercial vehicles, however, will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Motorists have also been asked to avoid roadside parking near controlled corridors. Parking within 200 metres of controlled roads is prohibited except in designated areas.

For commuters, the advice is straightforward: do not rely entirely on the usual route. Check the latest Delhi Traffic Police updates before leaving, follow directions at diversion points and keep significant extra time in hand. During VVIP movement, the quickest route on an ordinary day may not remain the quickest one tomorrow.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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