Delhi is welcoming several of the world's most prominent leaders this weekend as the BRICS Summit takes place in the capital. Amid the high-profile gathering, Delhi has also recorded a noticeable improvement in air quality.

At around 4 pm on September 12, Delhi's lowest AQI reading was recorded at 62, putting it in the moderate category, according to AQI.in.

The improvement in air quality comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders arrive in Delhi for the two-day summit.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What factors contributed to the improvement of Delhi's air quality during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The improvement in Delhi's air quality, with an AQI of 62, was primarily due to recent rainfall and overcast skies from an active monsoon, which helped wash away suspended pollutants. 2 How does rainfall affect air quality in urban areas like Delhi? ⌵ Rainfall enhances air quality by capturing dust and pollutants as raindrops fall, reducing the concentration of airborne particles in urban settings. 3 What key topics were discussed at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi? ⌵ The BRICS Summit focused on global trade, energy security, conflict prevention, and the need for reform in global governance and financial institutions. 4 Why is the timing of the BRICS Summit significant for Delhi's air quality? ⌵ The BRICS Summit coincided with a period of unusually clean air for Delhi, influenced by favorable weather conditions, which helped create a more agreeable environment for the high-profile gathering. 5 What are the implications of the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The New Delhi Declaration emphasizes collective efforts for global governance reform, conflict prevention, and the rejection of unilateral economic sanctions, reflecting a commitment to cooperation among BRICS nations.

The change is notable because the capital had recorded comparatively higher pollution levels earlier this week. Delhi's official AQI was 133 on September 10, which was also in the moderate category. The reading had risen further to 155 during the early hours of Friday, September 11.

So, what has helped clear Delhi's notoriously polluted air? The answer largely lies in the weather conditions. The capital has experienced rainfall and overcast skies in recent days as an active monsoon spell continues to influence the region.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted generally cloudy conditions accompanied by moderate rain in Delhi on September 12. The wet weather is also expected to persist over the coming days.

Rainfall can provide a temporary boost to air quality by washing some suspended pollutants out of the atmosphere. As raindrops move towards the ground, they can capture dust and other pollution particles present in the air.

Changes in wind patterns and atmospheric conditions can further aid the dispersion of pollutants, preventing them from accumulating near the surface.

The ongoing weather conditions are also linked to a broader monsoon system. A low-pressure area over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal is influencing rainfall across several parts of northern and central India, including Delhi.

For the BRICS Summit, the timing could hardly have been better. Whether by coincidence or good fortune, the two-day event has arrived during a relatively cleaner window for the capital as leaders gather to discuss global issues.

BRICS highlights India is hosting the BRICS Summit this year at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13. The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with global trade turbulence and energy security, are expected to dominate the two-day meeting of the 11-nation bloc.

The BRICS grouping on Saturday adopted a joint declaration with consensus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations at the two-day India-hosted summit.