BRICS 2026 Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid today, best routes to airport, railway stations by buses, metro, taxis

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, informing commuters about key routes to avoid on Friday, September 11, in the wake of the BRICS Summit 2026. It said traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

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"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel," the traffic police said.

It added that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.

Are buses, metros and taxis operating today, September 11?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which roads should I avoid in Delhi during the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 11? ⌵ Commuters should avoid major roads including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Akbar Road among others, as traffic diversions will be implemented from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM. 2 How can I reach the airport during the BRICS Summit 2026 traffic restrictions? ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police recommends using the Metro to reach the airport, along with specific routes from different areas, such as NH-48 from Gurugram and designated service roads. 3 What is the reason for the traffic changes during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic diversions and restrictions are implemented for security arrangements related to the movement of foreign leaders and VVIPs attending the BRICS Summit. 4 Will public transport services like buses and the metro be operational on September 11? ⌵ Yes, while the metro will operate normally, bus routes may be diverted during VIP movements, but essential services will continue to operate. 5 What should I do if my train is affected by the BRICS Summit traffic changes? ⌵ Passengers should check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or call 139 for updates on cancellations, diversions, and delays specific to their train travels during the summit period.

Yes. While the metro is fully operational, bus route diversions may occur during VIP movements. DTC buses will operate on permitted routes between September 11 and 13. There will be diversions in restricted areas, the Delhi traffic police said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that all metro stations will remain open until further notice. Operations continue as usual unless specifically announced otherwise. “Commuters are advised to check DMRC website, social media platforms or Delhi Metro Sarthi App for further updates. This is being issued following multiple queries received on the matter,” the DMRC posted on X.

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The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier clarified they had a meeting with officials from taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber, Bharat Taxi and Rapido. An official said there will be no pick/drop services in restricted areas, and will instead use alternative routes.

Delhi traffic advisory

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Here are details about which routes to avoid on Friday, diversion points and alternative routes to follow.

AFFECTED ROADS 1. Sardar Patel Marg

2. Mother Teresa Crescent

3. Teen Murti Marg

4. Akbar Road

5. Tees January

6. Marg Rajesh Pilot Marg

7. Subramaniam Bharti Marg

8. Mathura Road

9. Moti Lal Nehru Marg

10. Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

11. Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg

12. Africa Avenue Road

13. Satya Marg

14. Shanti Path Janpath

15. Ashoka Road

16. Barakhamba Road

17. Tolstoy Marg

18. Ranjeet Singh Flyover

19. Niti Marg

21. Panchsheel Marg

21. Kemal Attaturk Marg

22. APJ Abdul Kalam Road

23. Enclave Road Lal

24. Bahadur Shastri Marg

25. Josef Broz Tito Marg

26. Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

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All diversions points

S No. Diversion points Not allowed Diverted via/route 1 DR DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK (W-POINT) Mathura Road, Tilak Marg • For East/South Delhi → BSZ Marg → IP Marg

• For Centre/North/West Delhi → BSZ Marg → Delhi Gate

• For New Delhi/CP → Sikandara Road 2 RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK (A-POINT) Commercial vehicles beyond this chowk to W-Point • For East/South Delhi → IP Marg

• For New Delhi/CP → DDU Marg

• For Centre/North/West Delhi → BSZ Marg → Delhi Gate 3 MIR DARD CHOWK Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg • For New Delhi/Centre/North/West Delhi → Mir Dard Marg → Abdul Gaffar Marg → DDU Marg

• For North/Centre/East/South Delhi → Mir Dard Marg → Kotla Marg → BSZ Marg/DDU Marg 4 KASTURBA GANDHI MARG / OUTER CIRCLE CP Towards C-Hexagon, Outer Circle CP • For New Delhi/South Delhi → Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Janpath 5 JANPATH / CONNAUGHT PLACE Towards C-Hexagon from Outer Circle CP • For New Delhi/South Delhi → Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Kasturba Gandhi Marg

• For Centre/North/West/East Delhi → Kali Bari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Panchkuiyan, Minto & Barakhamba Roads 6 PATEL CHOWK Towards Windsor Place & RBI on Sansad Marg • For New Delhi/South/West/Centre Delhi → Ashoka Rd → GPO

• For Centre/North/West/East Delhi → Sansad Marg → CP 7 ROUNDABOUT, RML HOSPITAL Towards Mother Teresa Crescent & Talkatora Road • For Centre/South/West/North Delhi → Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Marg

• For CP/West/North/Centre/East Delhi → Baba Kharak Singh Marg 8 VANDE MATRAM MARG / SIMON BOLLIVAR MARG Simon Bollivar Marg • For South Delhi → Vande Matram Marg → Dhaula Kuan

• For New Delhi/East/North/West/Centre Delhi → Vande Matram Marg → Karol Bagh 9 DHAULA KUAN FLYOVER Sardar Patel Marg • For South/New Delhi/East Delhi & Centre/West/East Delhi → Ring Road, both sides

• For New Delhi/North/Centre/East Delhi → Vande Matram Marg

• For IGI Airport & Gurgaon → NH-48/Gurgaon Road 10 MOTI BAGH FLYOVER Shanti Path • For South/New Delhi/East Delhi & Centre/West/East Delhi → Ring Road, both sides

• For South West Delhi, IGI Airport & Gurgaon → Rao Tula Ram Marg 11 ROUNDABOUT, BRIG. HOSHIAR SINGH MARG Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place • For New Delhi/South/East District → Brig. Hoshiar Singh Marg

• For South/East/Centre/North/West Delhi → Africa Avenue → Bhikaji Cama Flyover 12 MADARSA T-POINT Towards Aurobindo Marg • For South/East Delhi → Lodhi Road

• For South/New Delhi/West/Centre/North Delhi → Aurobindo Marg → Safdarjung Flyover 13 LODHI ROAD / AMRITA SHERGIL MARG Amrita Shergil Marg • For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Road 14 LODHI ROAD / MAX MUELLER MARG Max Mueller Marg • For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Road 15 LODHI ROAD / MAHARISHI RAMAN MARG Maharishi Raman Marg • For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Road

• For South Delhi → Bhishm Pitamah Marg 16 LODHI ROAD / ARCH BISHOP MACARIUS MARG Arch Bishop Macarius Marg • For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Road 17 UNDER LODHI FLYOVER Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam • For South/East Delhi → Lodhi Road → Neela Gumbad

• For East Delhi → Barapullah Flyover

• For South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Road → Madarsa / Lala Lajpat Rai Marg 18 NEELA GUMBAD Towards Oberoi Flyover / Dr Zakir Hussain Marg • For South/East/Centre/North Delhi → Mathura Road → Ashram Chowk

• For South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Road 19 UNDER OBEROI FLYOVER Mathura Road • For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opp. DPS Mathura Road

• Permitted: Vehicles bound for Oberoi Hotel & Golf Link 20 U-TURN OPP. DPS, MATHURA ROAD Towards Bharat Mandapam • For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opp. DPS Mathura Road 21 RING ROAD / BHAIRON ROAD Towards Bhairon Marg • For South/East/New Delhi → Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan

• For Centre/North/East/West Delhi → Ring Road via Rajghat 22 MANDI HOUSE Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg • For New Delhi/Centre/North/West/South Delhi → Barakhamba Road

• For East/North/West/South/Centre Delhi → Sikandra Marg

Alternative Routes for railway stations and airports NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Boulevard Road Rani Jhansi Marg→ DBG Road → Panchkulan Road Outer Circle, CP

Route B: Ashram Chowk Ring Road Raj Ghat JLN Marg

Route C: Vande Matram Marg Dr. Ambedkar Marg Panchkulan Road Outer Circle, CP

OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Ring Road Hanuman Mandir S.P. Mukherjee Marg

Route B: Ashram Chowk

Ring Road Ghat Ring Road Hanuman Mandir Mukherjee Marg Raj S.P.

Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr. Ambedkar Marg→ Rani Jhansi Marg→ Rani Jhansi Flyover Boulevard Road Marg Lothiyan

HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION

Route A: AIIMS Ring Road Ashram Chowk Mathura Road

Route B: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Ring Road Raj Ghat Ring Road Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

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Airports The Delhi Traffic Police strongly recommended using metro to travel to airport.

FROM GURUGRAM — T3/T4/T2: NH-48 Rao Gajraj Singh Marg→ Old Delhi Gurugram Road UER II Service

Road T3 Terminal Road

T1: NH-48 under Mahipalpur Flyover → T-3 Road

T1: NH-48 Mahipalpur Flyover NH-48 Ulan Batar Marg T-1 Road

FROM DWARKA — T3/T4/T2/T1: Sector-22, Dwarka Road UER II (new tunnel to 13)

FROM NEW DELHI & SOUTH DELHI — T3: Ring Road AIIMS Chowk Moti Bagh Chowk RTR Marg under Shankar Vihar Flyover Sanjay T-Point → Service Road NH-48 under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri T-3 Road

T3/T4/T2/T1: AIIMS Chowk Ring Road →RTR Marg Shankar Vihar Flyover Moti Bagh Chowk Ulan Batar Marg

FROM WEST DELHI — T3/T4/12/11: Punjabi Bagh Chowk Chowk Najargarh Road Pankha Road Road No. 224, Dabri Gurugram Road Ring Road Raja Garden Dabri Dwarka Road Sector-22, Dwarka Road→ UER-II Service Road NH-48 13 Terminal Road

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FROM NORTH & EAST DELHI — T3/T4/T2/T1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Rani Jhansi Flyover Rohtak Road Punjabi Bagh Chowk Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road Pankha Road Dabri Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road Sector-22, Dwarka Road UER-II → Service Road NH-48 13 Terminal Road

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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