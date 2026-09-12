BRICS 2026: Did PM Narendra Modi gift his own portrait to China's President Xi Jinping? Centre fact-checks viral claim

BRICS summit 2026 is currently underway in New Delhi with the attendance of several world leaders. Amid several glimpses from the global event online, one has caught netizens' attention, claiming PM Narendra Modi might have gifted his own portrait to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Xi Jinping reached India on Saturday. His attendance at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi is special primarily. It is his first visit to India in seven years, hinting at a major diplomatic thaw after the 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

Viral photo of PM Modi and China President Xi Jinping A photo of PM Modi and President Xi Jinping has now gone viral. In it, the PM and the Chinese Leader are seen holding a portrait of the former.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the viral claim about PM Modi gifting a portrait to Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ The viral claim suggested that PM Modi gifted a portrait of himself to China's President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit 2026. However, this was proven false as the image dates back to the 2019 Mahabalipuram Summit. 2 Why is Xi Jinping's attendance at the BRICS Summit 2026 significant? ⌵ Xi Jinping's attendance is significant as it marks his first visit to India in seven years, indicating a potential diplomatic thaw following previous clashes between India and China. 3 How did the Press Information Bureau clarify the gift exchange between Modi and Xi? ⌵ The Press Information Bureau clarified that the porcelain memento featuring PM Modi's image was actually gifted to him by Xi Jinping during the 2019 Mahabalipuram Summit, refuting claims of Modi gifting a portrait to Xi. 4 What are PM Modi's proposals for global governance discussed at the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ PM Modi proposed a 10-point reform roadmap for global governance, advocating for a shift from a 'pyramid of privilege' to a 'platform of partnership' where all nations have a voice and stake. 5 Should the Global South play a larger role in international decision-making according to Modi's address at the summit? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi emphasized that the Global South should transition from being a 'rule-taker' to a 'rule-shaper', actively participating in the formation of global policies and governance.

Sharing the picture, a user on X wrote, “Modi gifted Xi Jinping his own portrait. (crying emoji) Self-Love Level: PMO Edition.”

Fact check However, the picture turns out to be from 2019. It dates back to the 2019 Mahabalipuram Summit when PM Modi and President Xi Jinping exchanged gifts.

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The Chinese President gifted PM Modi a porcelain memento bearing his picture.

Clarifying the same, the official X handle of Press Information Bureau's Fact Check wing wrote, "A video is being shared online claiming that Prime Minister @narendramodi gifted a portrait of himself to Chinese President #XiJinping #PIBFactCheck."

“The claim is #FAKE. The porcelain memento featuring PM Narendra Modi's image was gifted by Chinese President Xi Jinping to PM Narendra Modi in #Mamallapuram on 12 October 2019,” it added.

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Latest update from BRICS 2026 Meanwhile, Saturday’s agenda for BRICS 2026 includes a closed-door session on global governance and multilateralism. It is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with President Xi.

The day will conclude with a gala dinner hosted by Modi featuring a “BRICS Symphony” with about 160 artists, mostly Indian dancers and musicians alongside performers from other BRICS countries, according to news agency PTI.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among the attendees.

The summit is of greater significance as it is taking place amid a global impact on the economy due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia conflict, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump's trade and tariff policies-related issues.

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"The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions but unable to shape them," Modi said.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' -- one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort," he added.

PM Modi also unveiled a 10-point roadmap for global governance reform under the BRICS framework and advocated for a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' to safeguard sailors from risks in ongoing global and regional crises.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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