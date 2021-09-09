After holding extensive deliberations on the situation in Afghanistan, the five-nation influential grouping BRICS said on Thursday called for refraining from violence in the country.

The BRICS asserted that the territory of Afghanistan must not be used to carry out terror attacks against other countries called for combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

The virtual summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsanaro.

"We call for refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means. We stress the need to contribute to fostering an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country," the BRICS said.

After the conclusiong, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, the secretary consular, passport, visa & overseas Indian affairs (CPV&OIA), said the the summit also supported India's perspective on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan.

"There was a very strong condemnation of terrorism and that the Afghan territory should not be used either for terrorism or for drug trafficking and that it should not become a problem in the neighbourhood," he said.

"There is a strong reference to Afghan issue in the 'New Delhi Declaration.' There is a strong sense of consensus which is supportive of our perspective on the developments in Afghanistan and the region," he added.

In addition to this, the grouping also condemned the terrorist attacks near Kabul airport that had resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries.

"We underscore the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries, as well as drug trade within Afghanistan," the BRICS said in a statement.

"We emphasise the need to address the humanitarian situation and to uphold human rights, including those of women, children and minorities," it added.

The summit also endorsed the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan for implementing the grouping's Counter-Terrorism Strategy that was adopted by the NSAs of the member nations of the grouping.

"We express strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We recognize the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalisation," it said.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP and 16% of the global trade.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.