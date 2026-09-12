BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration, stresses on conflict prevention efforts, voices concerns on unilateral tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday confirmed the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration after the first day of the two-day summit hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam.

BRICS members raised concerns over unilateral tariff and non-tariff trade measures, saying such steps distort global commerce and run counter to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. They also voiced concern over the rising threat of nuclear confrontation and armed conflicts, while stressing the need to strengthen existing global frameworks for disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation.

On unilateral coercive measures, BRICS opposed sanctions that violate international law and called for their removal. The grouping also reiterated its rejection of unilateral sanctions imposed without authorisation from the UN Security Council.

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules," BRICS said.

"We strongly advocate for the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective, fully functioning, two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism as a foundation for trust and predictability for all WTO members," the declaration mentioned.

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The declaration said maintaining the credibility and effectiveness of these mechanisms was essential for promoting international peace, security and stability.

"We stress the significant contribution of nuclear-weapon-free zones to the strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, reaffirm our support for and respect towards all existing nuclear-weapons free-zones and their associated assurances against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, and acknowledge the paramount importance of the efforts aiming at accelerating the implementation of the resolutions on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East, including the Conference convened pursuant to UN General Assembly Decision 73/546," the declaration stated.

On the situation in West Asia, the grouping expressed serious concern over the worsening tensions and urged all sides to show the utmost restraint. It also called for avoiding steps that could intensify the conflict or further destabilise the region.

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law, " the declaration read.

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," it added.

The joint declaration highlighted the prevailing global climate of growing divisions and mistrust, while calling for collective efforts to promote international peace and strengthen global security.

"We call on the international community to respond to these challenges and associated security threats through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential and stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes. We underscore that security among all countries is indivisible and reiterate our commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy. We encourage the active role of regional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises," the declaration further said.

BRICS condemns Pahalgam terror attack The BRICS nations also approved the declaration supporting India and Brazil’s push for a larger role in the United Nations, including a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. The grouping also strongly denounced the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed its call for zero tolerance towards terrorism.