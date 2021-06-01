BRICS call for reforming United Nations, IMF, WTO and WHO

The joint statement also said that the BRICS ministers “stressed the need to promote initiatives aimed at ensuring timely, affordable, and equitable access to, as well as the distribution of diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines, and essential health products and technologies," to tackle the covid-19 pandemic. This comes against the backdrop of India and South Africa jointly moving a proposal at the WTO for a waiver of patents controlling the production of covid-19 vaccines and drugs. South Africa’s Pandor had referred to the joint proposal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for waiver of patent protections for covid-19 vaccines, in her opening remarks.