BRICS competition regulators to discuss leniency, digital markets
Regulators and policy makers will also examine issues such as competition in digital economy, big tech, and algorithms and challenges in merger control.
New Delhi: Competition regulators from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) will review their experience in implementing leniency provisions and competition related trends in digital markets at a three-day meeting in the Indian capital starting Wednesday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairperson Ravneet Kaur told reporters on Tuesday.