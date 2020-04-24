BRICS Foreign Ministers' to discuss pandemic crisis via video link on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Foreign minister S. Jaishankar will join his counterparts from some of the other large emerging economies of the world -- Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa -- on 28 April for a BRICS foreign ministers’ meet, two people aware of the development said separately on Friday.

The conference that is to take place by video link is expected to look at the economic fallout of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, that has infected more than 2.73 million people worldwide and caused the deaths of more than 192,000 people.

According to projections by bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), “the global economy is projected to contract sharply by minus 3 % in 2020, much worse than during the 2008–09 financial crisis." Assuming that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 “and containment efforts can be gradually unwound, the global economy is projected to grow by 5.8 % in 2021 as economic activity normalizes, helped by policy support," the IMF has predicted.

India previously has been part of a virtual conference of G-20 leaders last month that also saw the attendance of the leaders of other BRICS countries. Prime minister Narendra Modi had also called for a meeting of the heads of government of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in March to discuss the challenges posed by the pandemic to countries in South Asia.

Besides this Modi and Jaishankar have been regularly in touch with their counterparts from across the world with phone calls exchanged almost on a daily basis.

In a telephone conversation with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsein Loong on Thursday, Modi “promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore," a statement from Modi’s office said Friday. “Both leaders stressed the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership in the present context. They agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by covid-19," the statement added.

On Friday, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Nigeria, Qatar, Niger, the UAE and Palestine and promised Indian medical assistance to Palestine, Niger and Nigeria. This comes against the backdrop of India playing the role of a “responsible global supplier" of medicines -- dispatching the anti-malarial hydroxycholoroquine (HCQ) and the antipyretic paracetamol to many countries across the world.

On Thursday, Jaishankar had held a series of conversations with his counterparts from Brazil, Russia and the US besides Saudi Arabia and Oman. Next week’s BRICS meeting was a topic of discussion with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar later said in a Twitter post.

The meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers’ also comes against the backdrop of China having to face flak for reportedly not coming clean on just how the SARS-CoV2 that causes covid-19 developed into such a pandemic after it surfaced in the Chinese province of Hubei in December.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday in an interview to a US based media outlet CBN news said that it was “incredibly important" to “get to the bottom of what transpired and that the Chinese Communist Party come clean about how this all began."

“We need to figure out how it happened. It’s not just about political retribution or accountability. It’s important today. We need to know this so we can save lives going forward. We need our scientists, our academics, our epidemiologists all to have access to the data, access to a sample of the virus, access to the places it might have come to," Pompeo said seemingly echoing a demand made by US president Donald Trump that scientists be given access to the site where covid-19 first erupted.

Share Via