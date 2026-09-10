BRICS India 2026 logo explained: The meaning behind the lotus, petals and ‘Namaste’

All eyes are on the 18th BRICS Summit, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026. Several world leaders and delegates are expected to join the event this weekend.

One of the most anticipated moments is the likely visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. China and India are yet to confirm Xi's visit ahead of the summit.

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As of now, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun has declined to comment on whether Xi Jinping is slated to visit India for the BRICS Summit this week.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of the lotus in the BRICS India 2026 logo? ⌵ The lotus in the BRICS India 2026 logo symbolizes resilience and harmony, representing India's national flower and reflecting inclusivity, dialogue, and shared growth among the BRICS nations. 2 Why was the 'Namaste' gesture included in the BRICS 2026 logo? ⌵ The 'Namaste' gesture at the center of the BRICS 2026 logo conveys warmth, inclusivity, respect, and harmonious collaboration, aligning with the summit's theme of cooperation. 3 How did BRICS evolve from its original formation to include 11 member countries? ⌵ BRICS started as BRIC in 2001, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and expanded to 11 members by including countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Indonesia, culminating in its current form effective from January 1, 2024. 4 What is the theme of the BRICS Summit 2026 and its significance? ⌵ The theme for the BRICS Summit 2026 is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,' emphasizing India's focus on human-centric development and fostering collaboration among member nations. 5 Should other countries engage with BRICS given its expansion and purpose? ⌵ Yes, engagement with BRICS is encouraged as it represents a diverse coalition of emerging economies, aiming to create a counterbalance to Western dominance in global economic governance and foster international cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Summit.

BRICS comprises 11 member countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The summit holds significance for India as it places it on the same table as China and Russia. It functions as a key platform for consultation and cooperation on pressing global and regional issues, as well as matters of international political and economic governance.

Theme of BRICS Summit 2026 As India assumes the BRICS chairship for the fourth time, this year's summit theme is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Humanity First and People-centric" vision for BRICS.

India has previously chaired the group thrice — in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Understanding the logo of the BRICS Summit 2026 The logo of BRICS 2026 was unveiled by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on January 13, 2026, in New Delhi.

It features India's national flower, the lotus, with a central motif depicting the "Namaste" salutation. The logo was chosen through a public design contest.

The BRICS India 2026 logo -- a colourful lotus with a 'Namaste' at centre -- symbolises inclusivity, dialogue and shared growth, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It blends tradition with modernity: a lotus at the heart represents resilience and harmony, while petals in the colours of every BRICS nation symbolise diversity, equality, collective strength and unity.

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At the centre, the "Namaste" gesture conveys warmth, inclusivity, respect, and harmonious collaboration, the ministry added.

Altogether, they tie into the official theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."

What is BRICS? BRICS is a grouping of eleven major emerging markets and developing economies: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

India remains a founding member and currently leads the bloc as the 2026 Chair. The BRICS acronym itself comes from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, later joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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