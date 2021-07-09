BRICS members agree on science, tech led innovation cooperation

NEW DELHI: BRICS member countries have agreed to a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI)-led BRICS Innovation Cooperation Action Plan (2021-24) proposed by India during 12th meeting of the grouping's science & technology steering committee, the government said on Friday.

India had proposed facilitating sharing of experiences of each other’s innovation ecosystem and networking of innovators and entrepreneurs. The details will be worked out by BRICS Science, Technology Innovation Entrepreneurship partnership (STIEP) working group. It was agreed that the proposal may be forwarded to BRICS STIEP working group through the respective country's STI focal point, the ministry of S&T said in a statement.

Department of Science and Technology, India, had hosted the meeting on 8 July. Scientific ministries and agencies of all BRICS countries participated in it. BRICS officials discussed in detail about the thematic areas for this year’s call for proposals at the meeting and unanimously agreed for collaboration in ten thematic areas.

“Further, all countries agreed to thematic areas proposed by India for 6th edition of BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, which will be held in Bangalore during 13-16 September 2021. The three themes to be discussed at the conclave include healthcare, energy solutions, cyber-physical system (CPS), and their applications," the government said in a statement.

India’s new proposal inviting BRICS partnership in India’s Technology Summit, which got positive support from all countries, was suggested to be sent through BRICS Sherpa office for suggestions from all stakeholders. Accordingly, India's proposals will be circulated through the ministry of external affairs to BRICS counterpart for their consideration. From the Indian side, Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, advisor & head international cooperation, coordinated the meeting.

