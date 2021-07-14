BRICS nations gear up for closer customs ties

India’s customs administration has in recent months made several changes in its procedures to cut red tape and to avoid physical interface between merchants and officials. For imported covid related medical supplies, a separate simplified procedure has been put in place for processing shipments. The general trend in indirect tax administration is to keep track of goods movement using information gathered from various sources and intercept only in cases where analysis of data suggests mismatches or discrepancies. ‘Trust but verify’ is an old adage, said the CBIC communication.