Union minister Jitendra Singh calls for enhanced science and technology cooperation within BRICS

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) should continue to hold global significance for being the most populated marketplace, driven by the knowledge, creativity and innovation economy.

Addressing the 11th BRICS STI ministerial meeting at Goeberha in South Africa through a virtual medium on “STI Priorities and Policies Updates", the minister said, the grouping could collaborate to identify and explore regional scientific research challenges through joint S&T solutions suited to local economies.

Jitendra Singh said India would support BRICS efforts in developing innovative and inclusive solutions including digital and technological tools to deepen science and technology cooperation in the areas like health, agriculture, water, marine sciences, renewable energy, biotechnology, advanced digital technologies and environment etc. to promote sustainable development and facilitate affordable and equitable access to global public goods for all.

He said, India looks forward to working closely to enhance the BRICS collaboration in the field of science, technology and innovation.

Jitendra Singh said, the National Research Foundation approved by the Modi Cabinet will ensure that scientific research is funded equitably and greater private participation is forthcoming. For this NRF will have to nudge companies to invest in R&D.