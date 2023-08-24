BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: Why BRICS expansion is facing hurdles?

A deal to expand the BRICS group of leading developing countries appeared stuck in eleventh hour negotiations at a leaders summit on Wednesday, threatening to undermine the bloc's ambition to give the "Global South" more clout in world affairs. Agreement to expand BRICS - currently Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - could allow dozens of interested nations to seek admission as Beijing and Moscow push to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West. The debate over enlargement has topped the agenda at the three-day summit taking place in Johannesburg. And while all BRICS members have publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly. A Reuters report cited that the leaders had not yet signed a finalised admission framework. Check the latest updates here

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for wishes on Chandrayaan-3 success Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon. The prime minister in reply to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wishes said the milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance. "I thank HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for his wishes. This milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance. May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). The UAE President earlier said: "The successful lunar landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft represents a significant leap for collective scientific progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India for this historic achievement in service of humankind." In response to wishes by EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, PM Modi wrote: "Thank you @vonderleyen for the kind words. India will continue to explore, learn and share for the betterment of all humankind." The EU President wrote: "Congratulations to @narendramodi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. A historic milestone and proud moment for the Indian people. India has become a true pioneer in space exploration. This Indian success will benefit researchers all over the world." Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon. ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!" Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday said: "India's achievement opens up new horizons for humanity. This mission is another proof of the power of science and of the great opportunities it offers us to keep promoting scientific progress and research. Congratulations, @narendramodi!" PM Modi in reply wrote: "Indeed, through the power of science, India is working towards a brighter future for all. Thank you for the wishes @sanchezcastejon." Madagascar President on Wednesday wrote on X: "#Chandrayaan3 makes a historic landing on the Moon's south pole! I would like to congratulate #India for such an incredible and emulating achievement. This success belongs to all of humanity, thank you @NarendraModi for your inspiring words and leadership. #IndiaOnTheMoon #BRICS." PM Modi in response wrote: "Grateful for your wonderful words, President @SE_Rajoelina. India's strides in space will truly benefit humanity in the times to come." As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: EAM Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Lavrov exchange views External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday exchanged views on bilateral, international issues. The two ministers met during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The two exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, interaction within the UN, G20 and BRICS, as well as discussed practical steps to further develop trade and economic cooperation, logistics and financial interaction, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry. EAM Jaishankar on Wednesday tweeted: "Pleased to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. A useful discussion on recent global developments." Lavrov congratulated Jaishankar on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. The Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in contact. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told a summit of the BRICS grouping that Moscow wants to put an end to the "war unleashed by the West". He said, "The desire of a number of Western countries to maintain their hegemony in the world led to a severe crisis in Ukraine...the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are dictated only by the desire to stop the war of extermination unleashed by the West..." Addressing the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit via video conferencing, Putin also called for de-dollarisation stressing that BRICS countries must expand settlements in national currencies and enhance cooperation between banks. Putin also announced Russia as chairman of BRICS next year. "In our chairmanship, we will have the following mottos- strengthening multilateralism for global development and security; we plan to have some 200 political, economic and public events; BRICS summit is scheduled for October 2024 in the city of Kazan..." he said. The BRICS leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived at the Sandton Convention Centre to attend the plenary sessions on Wednesday.

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: World leaders congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3's success Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed were among the world leaders who congratulated India on Wednesday on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, saying the historic event is evidence of India's impressive progress in the scientific-technological sphere. President Putin has congratulated India's President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of the Indian space probe Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole, the Kremlin's press service said. "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 space probe on the Moon near the South Pole. This is a long stride in the exploration of outer space and, of course, evidence of the impressive progress made by India in science and engineering," Putin said in his message. Last week, Russia's first lunar mission in nearly five decades, Luna-25, crashed into the Moon a day after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit. The Russian spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated India on becoming the first country to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, which has difficult terrain. "Congratulations to our friends in India for the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history," he said in a message posted on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: SA President Ramaphosa remembers Mahatma Gandhi Bricks Summit today host, SA President Ramaphosa had a 1.20 min speech remembering Mahatma Gandhi. He thanked Bapu and expressed his gratitude.

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: What is causing BRICS expansion delay? BRICS countries have economies vastly different in scale and governments with often divergent foreign policy goals, a complicating factor for a bloc whose consensus decision-making model gives each member a de facto veto. Bloc heavyweight China has long called for an expansion of BRICS as a means of fostering a multipolar world order to challenge Western dominance. "The world ... has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation," China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. "We, the BRICS countries, should always bear in mind our founding purpose of strengthening ourselves through unity." Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted under an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine and is attending the summit remotely, is keen to show Western powers he still has friends. Brazil and India, in contrast, have both been forging closer ties with the West. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday rejected the idea the bloc should seek to rival the U.S. and Group of Seven wealthy economies. The BRICS country official said that admission criteria India's Modi proposed included requiring members not be the target of international sanctions, ruling out potential candidates Iran and Venezuela. Modi was also pushing for a minimum per capital GDP requirement. "These are the things Modi brought in today," the official said. "So they are becoming a little bit of a spoiler."