BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi sets off on a visit to South Africa today

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: The heads of India, China, and Brazil plus Russia's top diplomat will gather from Tuesday to Thursday this week in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already left for the South African city while Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Johannesburg on Tuesday (22 August). Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday posted on X, "Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development." Modi said in the statement that he looked forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event". It will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019. From South Africa, the prime minister said, he will travel to Athens, Greece on August 25 at the invitation of his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Read all the latest updates on BRICS Sumit 2023 at Mint's LIVE blog:

BRICS Summit 2023: 'Opportunity to identify future areas of cooperation,' says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that it will provide a useful opportunity for its members to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development. In his departure statement, he said BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. This summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development, he said.

BRICS Summit 2023: Will Vladimir Putin attend the Summit Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the odd one out when leaders from the BRICS economic bloc meet in Johannesburg today. While all the others are set to attend the meetings in person, Putin will dial in on a video call. The reason? An International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for the Russian president put summit host South Africa in a sticky situation and ultimately resulted in Putin staying at home. Putin's indictment by the ICC in March charging him with war crimes over the removal of children from Ukraine left South Africa with a significant diplomatic conundrum. South Africa lobbied for months ahead of the summit to persuade Putin to stay at home so it could avoid the problem. But since South Africa is also a signatory of the ICC so the country was told to arrest Putin. South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said last month, "It's almost like you invite your friend to your house, and then arrest them. That's why for us his not coming is the best solution. The Russians are not happy, though. They want him to come."

BRICS 2023 Summit LIVE: Xi Jinping arrives in South Africa Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in South Africa for 2023 BRICS summit. The state visit will be Xi's second of 2023, after making an official trip to Russia in March. According to the Chhinese news agency, "Xi said that he is very glad to visit South Africa again and looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with Ramaphosa on deepening China-South Africa relations and issues of common interest".

BRICS Summit: Key facts about BRICS BRICS is a group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The acronym BRIC was coined in 2001 by then Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in a research paper that underlined the growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa was included later in this group (in 2010), and later it became BRICS. The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009 to provide a platform for its members to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. Its creation was initiated by Russia.

