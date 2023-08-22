BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi sets off on a visit to South Africa today

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE: The heads of India, China, and Brazil plus Russia's top diplomat will gather from Tuesday to Thursday this week in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already left for the South African city while Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Johannesburg on Tuesday (22 August). Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday posted on X, "Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development."

Modi said in the statement that he looked forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event".

It will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

From South Africa, the prime minister said, he will travel to Athens, Greece on August 25 at the invitation of his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

