BRICS Summit 2026: Dates, venue, timings and complete itinerary

The national capital is all decked up with posters and illuminated installations ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026.

The BRICS Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam. The official theme for this year is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The high-profile Summit, scheduled for 12–13 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, as well as Outreach Invitees.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the theme of the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ The theme of the BRICS Summit 2026 is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. 2 Who are the key leaders attending the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ Key leaders attending the BRICS Summit 2026 include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and leaders from South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, and Ethiopia. 3 How is traffic management being handled during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Delhi Traffic Police has implemented a detailed traffic management plan, controlling or diverting traffic on over 35 roads to ensure smooth transit for foreign delegates while minimizing public inconvenience. 4 What are the major topics to be discussed at the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ Major topics at the BRICS Summit 2026 will include strengthening multilateralism, inclusive global governance, and the theme sessions on resilience, innovation, and sustainability. 5 Why is the BRICS Summit 2026 significant for India's global positioning? ⌵ The BRICS Summit 2026 is significant for India as it is hosting the event while serving as the BRICS Chair, enhancing India's role in global governance and its diplomatic influence amid expanding regional dynamics.

India is the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition.

Initially established as the BRIC alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which convened its first Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2006 and held its inaugural summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009, the group expanded to BRICS following South Africa's admission in 2011.

BRICS Expansion The grouping has since undergone a transformative expansion, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as full members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025.

Today, featuring 11 full member states alongside an expanding array of partner nations, the alliance commands significant global economic and diplomatic influence.

View full Image View full Image Traffic moves along a street past a hoarding, displayed ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) ( AFP )

Delhi Traffic Police has finalised a detailed traffic management plan in preparation for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Speaking to ANI on the arrangements, Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta confirmed that extensive security and mobility protocols are being implemented across the capital to ensure smooth transit for foreign delegates while minimising public inconvenience.

“BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 11, 12 and 13. Heads of Nations, foreign delegates, heads of organisations and VIPs will arrive. So, we have charted out a detailed traffic arrangement,” Gupta said.

Delhi Police has already identified more than 35 roads where traffic will be controlled or diverted as part of the summit arrangements. The restrictions will primarily affect central, south and adjoining parts of Delhi, with temporary stoppages expected during the movement of VIP motorcades.

The event will bring together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries.

Who all are attending BRICS Summit? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Summit. This would be his second visit to India in under a year, following the annual bilateral summit in New Delhi in December 2025. Modi renewed the invitation to Putin in person when the two leaders met at the SCO summit in Bishkek on 31 August.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend, though China has not formally confirmed his participation.

If Xi visits, it would be his first trip to India since the 2019 informal summit in Mamallapuram with Modi. A Modi-Xi bilateral meetingon the sidelines is widely anticipated.

The Chinese leader's delegation could run to around 400 officials, roughly double the 2019 contingent, according to some media reports.

Who else are attending? South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

-Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

-Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

-Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

-Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

-Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

-Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

-Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

-Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

-United Nations Secretary-GeneralAntónio Guterreswill likely take part, though a formal announcement is pending.

Here is the complete itinerary of the BRICS Summit 2026.

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Saturday, 12 September 2026

2 PM: Arrival of BRICS Leaders (BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

2:35 PM: Closed Session for BRICS Member Countries: “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”

Venue: Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

4.25 PM: Witnessing “Bharat Innovates Exhibition (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam

5.05 PM: Family Photo (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Outside Lawns, Bharat Mandapam

5:10 PM: Joint Tree Plantation (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Outside Lawns, Bharat Mandapam

7:30 PM: Gala Dinner hosted by the Prime Minister

Venue: Level 3, Bharat Mandapam

Sunday, 13 September 2026

9:55 AM: Arrival of Leaders (HOGs/HODs) of BRICS Partner Countries/Outreach Invitees

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

10:35 AM: Family Photo

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

10:50 AM: Open Session “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”

Venue: Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

(With inputs from agencies_