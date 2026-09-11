BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airspace curbs tighten as flight restrictions begin – What it means for IGI passengers

The BRICS Summit is bringing tighter security not only to Delhi’s roads but also to its skies.

BRICS Summit 2026: What do you need to know about the airspace restrictions? Special airspace restrictions are set to apply from 11 September to 13 September as New Delhi hosts the BRICS Summit, with security rules affecting flying activities within a 300-km radius of the capital, according to people familiar with the security advisory.

Advertisement

For airline passengers, however, there is an important distinction: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is not shutting down for regular commercial flights.

Scheduled flights can continue operating

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the airspace restrictions during the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi? ⌵ From September 11 to 13, special airspace restrictions will be in effect within a 300-km radius of New Delhi, primarily affecting non-scheduled flights and requiring prior security clearance for unauthorized aircraft. 2 Will commercial flights operate normally during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Yes, normal scheduled commercial flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport will continue to take off and land despite the heightened security measures during the BRICS Summit. 3 How should IGI Airport passengers prepare for travel during the summit? ⌵ Passengers should check their flight status, allow extra time for travel due to potential road closures, and monitor advisories from the Delhi Traffic Police to account for delays. 4 Why are there traffic restrictions in Delhi during the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ Traffic restrictions are implemented to ensure the smooth movement of foreign leaders, dignitaries, and VVIP convoys, as nearly 4,800 traffic personnel are deployed for security and traffic management. 5 What vehicles are exempt from traffic restrictions during the summit? ⌵ Emergency and medical vehicles will receive priority passage, while essential services and designated government aircraft will also be allowed to operate despite traffic restrictions in Delhi.

Normal scheduled airline flights will be permitted to take off and land during the restriction period. Regular commercial passengers, therefore, should not interpret the security measures as a blanket suspension of flights at IGI Airport.

Special flights carrying BRICS dignitaries and associated movements will also be permitted, provided their flight plans receive advance approval from air traffic control. These flights will be treated as scheduled movements under the advisory.

A delivery worker rides an electric scooter past a roadside BRICS summit banner bearing an image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Advertisement

The restrictions primarily tighten access for aircraft and flying operations that do not fall under the permitted categories.

The wider measures come as Delhi prepares for the arrival and movement of foreign leaders and delegations attending the summit. The gathering is being held at Bharat Mandapam, with an extensive security operation in place across the capital.

Which flights are allowed during the restrictions? Apart from normal scheduled airline operations, the advisory permits flights operated by the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and Aviation Research Centre.

Army helicopters undertaking quick-response operations or emergency medical evacuation missions will also be allowed.

State government aircraft and helicopters carrying a Governor or Chief Minister are among the exempted categories as well.

Also Read | BRICS 2026: India pitches for integration of central bank digital currencies

Any flight not included in the permitted list will require prior security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to the advisory.

Advertisement

Height restrictions within the wider Delhi zone The restrictions also apply to flights operating through the broader 300-km zone around Delhi.

Regular scheduled flights and overflights can continue on their normal routes, but they must comply with specified altitude requirements while approaching or departing the area.

Aircraft climbing near the zone must reach Flight Level 290 — around 29,000 feet — by the time they are 200 km from Delhi.

Similarly, aircraft descending must not begin descending from Flight Level 290 until they are at least 200 km away from the capital.

The rules are designed to allow scheduled airline operations and overflights to continue while tightening the security framework around the summit.

Safdarjung Airport and Rohini Helipad face closures Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during the security period, except for specified IAF helicopters undertaking emergency or VIP duties and certain BSF and IAF helicopter operations connected with the National Security Guard.

Advertisement

Rohini Helipad, meanwhile, will remain fully closed.

The measures add to a broader aviation security plan for the summit. Publicly reported restrictions have also placed limits on other forms of flying activity, including certain light aircraft and unmanned aerial operations around Delhi during the high-security period.

What should IGI passengers do? For most airline passengers, the bigger challenge may not be whether their flight can take off or land. It may be getting to the airport.

Delhi is already facing extensive traffic restrictions, diversions and temporary stoppages linked to VVIP movement during the summit. A flight may be operating on schedule, but a passenger could still face delays reaching the terminal because of road closures or diversions.

Travellers should check their airline’s latest flight status before leaving, allow substantially more time than usual for the journey and monitor official Delhi Traffic Police and airport advisories.

Advertisement

The message for passengers is relatively straightforward: commercial flights are permitted to operate, but the summit security operation means both the journey to the airport and movement through Delhi could require considerably more planning than usual.