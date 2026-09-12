BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for September 12; check timings, affected routes

Traffic movement across several key stretches in Delhi will be regulated on Saturday, September 12, as India hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police, the restrictions will remain in effect from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm during which traffic movement will be regulated along important stretches in and around central Delhi.

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The two-day BRICS summit, scheduled for September 12–13 in New Delhi, will see high-level delegations moving across the city, prompting traffic restrictions on more than 35 roads and diversions at 22 points during VIP and VVIP movements.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit in Delhi on September 12? ⌵ Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm on September 12, affecting over 35 roads and involving diversions at 22 points around central Delhi, especially near Bharat Mandapam. 2 How can commuters reach the airport during the BRICS Summit traffic restrictions? ⌵ Commuters heading to IGI Airport should prefer the Delhi Metro or use alternative routes such as Ring Road and RTR Marg to avoid congestion due to traffic restrictions. 3 Why is there a traffic advisory issued for the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The traffic advisory is part of security arrangements for the high-level movement of international dignitaries attending the summit, aimed at minimizing disruption to public mobility. 4 Should I use the Delhi Metro during the BRICS Summit traffic restrictions? ⌵ Yes, using the Delhi Metro is highly recommended as it will operate normally and help avoid congestion during the traffic restrictions around the summit. 5 Where can I find real-time updates on traffic restrictions during the summit? ⌵ Real-time updates on traffic restrictions can be tracked on Google Maps, Mappls Apps, and through the Delhi Traffic Police's social media handles.

Key stretches and corridors to avoid According to the traffic advisory, movement will be heavily restricted around the primary venue, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan). The curbs will extend to key transit corridors connecting the Central Delhi zone with North, South, East, and West Delhi.

Major routes marked for regulation and diversions include:

Ring Road

Mathura Road

Bhairon Marg

Tilak Marg

The India Gate / C-Hexagon area

Sardar Patel Marg

Patel Road

National Highway 48 (NH-48)

Parade Road

Key arterial roads within Lutyens' Delhi

Colour-coded advisory map To assist commuters, the Delhi Police has released an advisory map outlining traffic management measures across Central Delhi and adjoining sectors.

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Under the classification, the controlled roads are highlighted in orange, prohibited zones are marked in purple, alternative routes are indicated in blue, and the diversion points are designated with red stars.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time,” the Delhi Traffic Police said, urging motorists to follow the instructions of on-ground traffic personnel and strictly adhere to designated diversion routes.

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The advisory also strongly recommended using the Delhi Metro wherever possible to avoid congestion and delays. The police noted that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be granted priority passage throughout the restriction period.

Also Read | Modi calls for removal of trade barriers, safety of seafarers at key Brics meet

Alternate routes: How to reach the airport and railway stations Commuters heading to major transit hubs between the restricted times are strongly advised to take the Delhi Metro, which will remain fully operational across all lines without disruption.

For road commuters, the Delhi Police has recommended these key corridors:

IGI Airport: From South and Central Delhi : Commuters can move via Ring Road, RTR Marg, and the Mahipalpur bypass toward Terminal 3, or branch off at Ulan Batar Marg for Terminal 1.

: Commuters can move via Ring Road, RTR Marg, and the Mahipalpur bypass toward Terminal 3, or branch off at Ulan Batar Marg for Terminal 1. From Gurugram and Dwarka : Traffic is directed via NH-48, Old Delhi–Gurugram Road, and the UER-II tunnel link.

: Traffic is directed via NH-48, Old Delhi–Gurugram Road, and the UER-II tunnel link. From West, North, and East Delhi: Motorists should route via Punjabi Bagh, Dabri, and Dwarka Road to connect to the terminals via UER-II. Railway Stations: New Delhi & Old Delhi Stations : Commuters can bypass restricted central stretches using Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, and JLN Marg.

: Commuters can bypass restricted central stretches using Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, and JLN Marg. Hazrat Nizamuddin: Accessible via Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Mathura Road.

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Delhi Metro services to start early this Sunday In view of the NDA/CDS competitive examinations, Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am across all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students, the DMRC said.

Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday."