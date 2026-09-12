BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: China's Xi Jinping lands in Delhi; India to kick off 2-day event, traffic curbs imposed

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping has finally arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit 2026, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India is hosting the BRICS Summit this year at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13. The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with global trade turbulence and energy security, are expected to dominate the two-day meeting of the 11-nation bloc.
On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russia's Putin held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin, who last visited India in December 2025, is one of New Delhi's most important strategic partners. Pezeshkian said that pressure on Iran "has reached a critical and dangerous stage" following the "military aggression by the United States and Israel".
The Indian prime minister will likely meet with Jinping today; however, there is no official confirmation on the talks. Xi's visit will also be closely watched as his first to neighbouring India since 2019, and the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the nuclear-armed rivals. His arrival comes six years after a deadly 2020 Galwan clash.
Delhi Traffic Restrictions
As several world leaders continue to arrive in Delhi, traffic restrictions have been imposed in parts of the city. The public has been advised to check and follow the rules before stepping out of their homes. Diversions and alternate routes have been advised for those travelling to the airport and railway station, while the Delhi metro will function throughout the day until further notice.
READ MORE: Delhi BRICS Summit 2026: Are banks, schools, offices shut? FAQs on traffic, metro, airport, taxi, food delivery services
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the BRICS SUMMIT 2026 and the bilateral meeting with PM Modi today.
Pezeshkian held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Friday ahead of this weekend’s summit. The two leaders discussed the US-Iran war, according to a statement from Ministry of External Affairs.
PM Modi reiterated New Delhi’s call for disputes to be resolved through dialogue, while stressing the need to preserve regional peace, freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety of seafarers.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says, "We consider India as a great emerging country, which is now presiding over BRICS. BRICS is a very important institution right now and is playing a very important role. I'm sure that India is able to lead the BRICS group and the countries that are members of this group in an excellent way."
He further says, "Inside BRICS, there are different opinions, but all members of the group believe that national currencies should be strengthened and trade between the member states should be conducted through national currencies. But having a single currency is still under consideration."
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong: “China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.”
He added, "China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighborliness and partners helping each other succeed.""
The two sides are likely to discuss border management, economic ties, trade and regional security, even as differences over the LAC and other issues remain, the Indian Express reported.
China's Xi Jinping is due to hold face-to-face talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Saturday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, AFP reported.
Meanwhile, Beijing said Friday it was "ready to work with India... by strengthening communication, enhancing cooperation, and properly handling differences".
“They are looking for 'early and substantial harvest' when it comes to the border issue,” Pradeep Taneja, a China-India expert at the University of Melbourne, told AFP.
"You cannot have a buildup of your forces on the border... but at the same time say 'we should continue to have people-to-people relations and economic relationships.'"
Deep mistrust remains, with their contested Himalayan frontier, a widening trade deficit and strategic rivalry still complicating ties.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in New Delhi for a BRICS summit with leaders from India, Russia and Iran, as wars, trade and energy security test the 11-nation bloc.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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