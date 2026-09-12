BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: China's Xi Jinping lands in Delhi; India to kick off 2-day event, traffic curbs imposed

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping has finally arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit 2026, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit this year at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13. The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with global trade turbulence and energy security, are expected to dominate the two-day meeting of the 11-nation bloc.

On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russia's Putin held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin, who last visited India in December 2025, is one of New Delhi's most important strategic partners. Pezeshkian said that pressure on Iran "has reached a critical and dangerous stage" following the "military aggression by the United States and Israel".

The Indian prime minister will likely meet with Jinping today; however, there is no official confirmation on the talks. Xi's visit will also be closely watched as his first to neighbouring India since 2019, and the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the nuclear-armed rivals. His arrival comes six years after a deadly 2020 Galwan clash.

Delhi Traffic Restrictions

As several world leaders continue to arrive in Delhi, traffic restrictions have been imposed in parts of the city. The public has been advised to check and follow the rules before stepping out of their homes. Diversions and alternate routes have been advised for those travelling to the airport and railway station, while the Delhi metro will function throughout the day until further notice.

READ MORE: Delhi BRICS Summit 2026: Are banks, schools, offices shut? FAQs on traffic, metro, airport, taxi, food delivery services

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the BRICS SUMMIT 2026 and the bilateral meeting with PM Modi today.