BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi-Putin talks today, China confirms Xi Jinping's India visit

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India early Friday and will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral trade, defence, investment, pharmaceuticals and energy cooperation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that both sides are also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.
Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. It is his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
India is hosting the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 12 and 13. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. It comes at a crucial time when the world is grappling with the war in Iran and Ukraine, at the same dealing with Donald Trump's second term as the US President.
When will Xi Jinping arrive in India?
While Putin's meeting with PM Modi will be closely watched, all eyes are on Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival, his first in seven years. After days of speculation, China confirmed that Xi Jinping will visit India for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.
Xi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi at around 12.25 pm on Saturday and is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi in the evening.
Powerful world leaders to attend BRICS Summit
Besides Putin and Xi, other top world leaders who'll attend the BRICS Summit are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on BRICS Summit 2026 and key bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.
Vice President of Uganda Jessica Alupo arrives in India to take part in the BRICS Summit 2026. She is received by Union MoS Jayant Singh Chaudhary
Uganda holds BRICS Partner Country status along with Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam
The Delhi Police and central security agencies have stepped up vigilance in the national capital ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit following Intelligence Bureau alerts about possible attempts to disrupt VVIP movement, breach security arrangements and create disturbances, top IB sources told ANI.
China’s foreign ministry officially confirmed Xi’s participation in the BRICS Summit only on Thursday afternoon, saying that he will travel to India from September 12-13 at the invitation of PM Modi. According to the schedule shared by the Indian government, Xi will land in India around 12:25 pm on Saturday and hold bilateral meetings later in the day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Friday, beginning his three-day visit to India. Putin will participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation during the visit.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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