BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi-Putin talks today, China confirms Xi Jinping's India visit

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India early Friday and will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral trade, defence, investment, pharmaceuticals and energy cooperation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that both sides are also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. It is his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 12 and 13. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. It comes at a crucial time when the world is grappling with the war in Iran and Ukraine, at the same dealing with Donald Trump's second term as the US President.

When will Xi Jinping arrive in India?

While Putin's meeting with PM Modi will be closely watched, all eyes are on Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival, his first in seven years. After days of speculation, China confirmed that Xi Jinping will visit India for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi at around 12.25 pm on Saturday and is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi in the evening.

Powerful world leaders to attend BRICS Summit

Besides Putin and Xi, other top world leaders who'll attend the BRICS Summit are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on BRICS Summit 2026 and key bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.